A special invitation to attend prom in Philly was extended to Mendeecees Harris, Jr., affectionately known as Lil Mendeecees. A proud father, Mendeecees Harris Sr., captured the sweet moment by documenting the unforgettable evening.

In a video posted on LiveBitez’s Instagram page on Sunday, Lil Mendeecees proudly posed with his adorable prom date, Janiah. He wore a sleek black tuxedo and flaunted his curly afro, perfectly complementing his stylish ensemble. She looked stunning in a black gown with an elaborate train and intricate ruche detailing. For added details, she wore black heels and gloves. She placed her hand on Lil Mendeecee’s lap as they turned up to music, marking a significant achievement.

Mendeecees noticed his 18-year-old son feeling slightly shy amid the attention from attendees, so he gently encouraged him to smile for the camera.

Lil Mendeecees danced to Philadelphia club music in another video before Janiah’s friends and family arrived. The teenager had a one-on-one moment with his father, and he was anything but timid. During light banter with his father, the young social media star jokingly revealed he wanted to move to Philly.

“You getting beside yourself, beloved,” his dad replied.

In another clip, Janiah was surprised with a new car, a white Mercedes-Benz, as her friends and family cheered. Mendeecees caught the moment on Instagram and joked with his son about buying a third car.

“You can buy your own Benz; you got money,” Mendeecees Sr quipped with his son. “I bought you two cars already; you buy your third one.”

Lil Mendeecees recently made his debut on the Parisian runway for The Fur and Leather Centre. As Blavity previously reported, his father, Mendeecees, shared a heartwarming video on Instagram supporting him.

The 18-year-old is the son of Mendeecees and his mother, Samantha Wallace. Congratulations on a special family moment!