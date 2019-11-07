Lil Wayne is one of the most prolific artists of the 21st century, influencing music every time he releases an album. His nearly 30-year-old career is noteworthy. His writing and producing prowess are undeniable, and his ability to set music trends while simultaneously evolving as an artist cements him as a living legend MC.

Of his whopping 13 studio albums, here are the top 5:

5. Tha Carter IV

Metacritic: 60

Tha Carter IV isn’t a crowd (or critic) favorite from the rapper, but it deserves a spot on this list. Expectations were sky-high for the 2011 album, especially following Wayne’s release from prison in the fall of 2010, Billboard reported. Many craved Wayne’s signature lyricism and attitude, which the rapper offered in one of the album’s best tracks, its first single, “6 Foot 7 Foot,” but Tha Carter IV provided unexpected and experimental tracks, like “How to Love.” Though it’s less reflective and personal than some of Wayne’s other work, the pivot was worth it.

4. I’m Not a Human Being II

Metacritic: 51

I’m Not a Human Being II came out at a crucial time for rap and hip-hop. Popular music was skewing toward EDM and house elements, and the genres were desperate for a new sound. Enter Wayne’s tenth studio album. Songs like “Rich as F**k” and “Love Me” were utterly fresh and innovative, eventually marking a new era in rap and hip-hop, one that profoundly influenced music in those genres for years to come.

3. Tha Carter V

Metacritic: 72

Fans held their breath for Tha Carter V, and Wayne rose to the momentous occasion. The 2018 album is just as compelling musically as it was lyrically, with songs like “Dedicate,” “Uproar” and “Open Safe” proving that no one knows music like the rapper. Tha Carter V includes incredible features from artists like Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, Ashanti, Mack Maine, Travis Scott, Nivea and Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter. Tha Carter V is the rapper’s most exciting album and cemented his place as an artist who’s career will stand the test of time.

2. Tha Carter II

Album of the Year: 80

Tha Carter II’s significance is palpable. The album and its resulting era of Wayne’s career solidified the series and offered listeners a taste of his true talent and original approach to rap music. The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on Billboard Top R&B, Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts. Songs like “Fireman” and “Hustler Musik” captured fans’ attention to Wayne’s powerful pen. A critical moment in Wayne’s career, Tha Carter II catalyzed the rapper’s fiery rise to the top. When fans say they miss the old Lil Wayne, Tha Carter II’s sound is what they’re talking about.

1. Tha Carter III

Metacritic: 84

While Wayne confessed that Tha Carter III “holds no significance to me,” the album is, without a shadow doubt, his strongest work. With multiple career-defining tracks on this album, like “A Milli,” “Mrs. Officer” and “Lollipop,” Tha Carter III shows the rapper at the top of his game. It was both critically acclaimed (Thanks to the album, Wayne dominated the 2009 Grammys, winning best rap album, best rap song for “Lollipop” and best rap performance for “A Milli,” Grammy.com reported.) and a hit among listeners still referred as the pinnacle of rap and hip-hop.