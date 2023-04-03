Hailing from Jamaica, Lila Iké is redefining what it means to be a Caribbean artist in the contemporary era.
Coming off the heels of her first EP, The ExPerience, back in 2020, Iké is on the verge of delivering her next offering to the world.
Blissfully fusing together sonic elements of reggae, dancehall, R&B, and hip-hop, the blossoming star is a multi-hyphenate brimming with limitless possibilities and untapped potential.
Her next venture will be the release of her long awaited debut album, which is projected to drop sometime this year.
“My vision for my upcoming album is to give people an opportunity to learn more about me and my capabilities musically,” Iké said to Blavity. “And I hope to reach a new fan base. It is still a work in progress but well executed and I’m proud of where it is going.”
Last week, Iké dropped her first single from the upcoming project entitled “He Loves Us Both,” where she teams up with Grammy Award winning star H.E.R. for a compelling duet amongst the two.
In the video, iconic Brooklyn rapper Joey Bada$$ plays the central love interest.
“I was excited [about him playing the role]. I’ve always been a fan of Joe, Iké said to Blavity. “I always thought that for a song like this with H.E.R. and me, it needed a man like Joey to play that part, so he was perfect for it.”
While there isn’t too much information out yet about the record, we are aware that some of her production was produced by frequent collaborator, good friend and fellow Caribbean artist Protoje.
“Protoje is both my best friend and my mentor and working with him over the years has been a fulfilling experience,” Iké said to Blavity. “He has completed six successful studio albums so working with him on my album is a blessing given his expertise.”
With so much momentum on her side, the Caribbean starlet is well on her way to becoming a household name in the foreseeable future and beyond.