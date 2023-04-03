This year will mark the institution’s 165th Commencement Ceremony. The event will take place on May 5 on Lincoln’s main campus, with around 400 undergraduate and graduate students set to receive their degree.

“Bryan Stevenson addressing our graduates at Lincoln University’s 2024 Commencement Ceremony stands as a testament to the university’s dedication to fostering critical thought and pursuing social justice. His profound commitment to human rights and equity resonates deeply with the enduring principles that Lincoln upholds,” Lincoln University President Dr. Brenda A. Allen said in a press release.