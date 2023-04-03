Mike Ojo, pilot and owner of Lookup Flight Academy, shared with WSB-TV that he feels most at home when flying. However, there was a time when he thought the aviation field wasn’t welcoming to those who looked like him.

“I always thought it wasn’t for me because I never saw anyone who looked like me in a pilot uniform,” Ojo told the outlet.

It will become the first school of its kind in Gwinnett County.

Despite the lack of diversity in the industry, Ojo became an accomplished pilot with more than 10 years of experience. He hopes to inspire the next generation of aspiring pilots with his company.