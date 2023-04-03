When asked about the track, she expressed that her friends and family positively received it and that she dedicated the passionate track to someone close to her.

“This is my family and friends’ favorite song out of all the music I’ve made over the past couple of years,” Mabel said in a statement. “It’s a reminder to the man that I love to take care of himself but also that in difficult times I’ll always be there in his corner. I dedicate the record to my uncle David Cherry who passed during the making of this song. He was a musician and I felt him guiding me musically during the session, to be braver and bolder with my songwriting.”