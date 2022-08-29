Three years ago, while James and Shunquita Hogue were in the process of finding a midwife, they explored their options and decided to do an at-home birth, according to NBC affiliate KSHB. Several weeks before the due date, the mom-to-be experienced an emergency.

“About six to eight weeks prior to our scheduled due date, my wife experienced complications; gestational diabetes, preeclampsia,” James told KSHB.