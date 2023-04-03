A $100,000 Strength of a Woman Community Fund was launched to support Yonkers women, marking a significant homecoming gesture ahead of the third annual Strength of a Woman Summit and Festival that debuted in New York City for the first time over Mother’s Day weekend.
From Pepsi and Mary J. Blige and in partnership with United Way of Westchester and Putnam, the fund has been established to assist Yonkers-based nonprofits in addressing the needs of underserved women. Grants ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 will support programs in education, financial stability and food security. Applicants seeking grant eligibility can submit their applications online by June 1, 2024, on the fund’s website.
The “Good Morning Gorgeous” singer unveiled the fund during a surprise appearance at Westchester Community College on April 25 as part of the Pepsi x Strength of a Woman Community Day, supported by PepsiCo Foundation, Pepsi and YWCA of Yonkers.
This initiative underscores a commitment to empower and uplift women in Blige’s hometown, providing tangible support and resources to foster growth and resilience within the community. The partnership’s dedication to women in Westchester County shines as a beacon of empowerment and solidarity as the Strength of a Woman Summit and Festival kicked off in the Big Apple last Friday.
The three-day event commenced Friday night at the iconic Blue Note jazz club, featuring Grammy-winning pianist and record producer Robert Glasper. On Saturday, activities were held at The Glasshouse in midtown Manhattan, providing women with a vibrant space for networking, empowerment workshops and inspiring discussions.
Attendees enjoyed panels covering various topics, including navigating mental health in the Black community, achieving financial freedom, maintaining lifelong friendships as Black women, succeeding as business owners, and being assets to their communities alongside men sharing their love and respect for Black women.
Pepsi Dig In, a platform dedicated to empowering Black-owned restaurants, was on-site, joining forces with numerous local Black women restaurateurs from the tri-state area and beyond. Guests enjoyed flavorful dishes and food items from Aunts et Uncles, Melba’s Restaurant, 2 Girls & A Cookshop, Slutty Vegan and Je T’Aime Patisserie.
“Not only as a Black woman, but also as a Black restaurant, it’s very powerful and inspiring to see all these beautiful people—both men and women—here supporting women, and just supporting everyone in general,” Jatee Kearsley, founder of Je T’Aime Patisserie, who reflected on the significance of being a woman restaurateur at the event.
After the successful daytime event, attendees were in for a treat as the Strength of a Woman concert unfolded at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
View this post on Instagram
The venue was alive with electrifying performances by Jill Scott, Fat Joe, 50 Cent, Jadakiss, The Lox and Brooklyn’s own Lola Brooke. Their captivating sets kept the audience on their feet throughout the night, creating an unforgettable atmosphere of energy and excitement.
Sunday marked the end of the three-day event with a gospel brunch at the Brooklyn Paramount and a special performance from the Clark Sisters.