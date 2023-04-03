From Pepsi and Mary J. Blige and in partnership with United Way of Westchester and Putnam, the fund has been established to assist Yonkers-based nonprofits in addressing the needs of underserved women. Grants ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 will support programs in education, financial stability and food security. Applicants seeking grant eligibility can submit their applications online by June 1, 2024, on the fund’s website.

The “Good Morning Gorgeous” singer unveiled the fund during a surprise appearance at Westchester Community College on April 25 as part of the Pepsi x Strength of a Woman Community Day, supported by PepsiCo Foundation, Pepsi and YWCA of Yonkers.

This initiative underscores a commitment to empower and uplift women in Blige’s hometown, providing tangible support and resources to foster growth and resilience within the community. The partnership’s dedication to women in Westchester County shines as a beacon of empowerment and solidarity as the Strength of a Woman Summit and Festival kicked off in the Big Apple last Friday.