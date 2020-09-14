Waters serves as ranking member of the Financial Services Committee in the House of Representatives; thus, she has long played a role in regulating the banking industry and holding it accountable for its failures. In 2022, Waters sought answers from the nation’s largest banks and from Equifax, one of the major credit bureaus, after it was revealed that inaccurate credit scores were being reported, a phenomenon that most severely impacted young Black Americans. Earlier this year, after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Water proposed tighter regulations on banks to prevent further crises. Last month, Waters sought to additionally punish Citibank after it was fined over $25 million for discriminatory credit practices against Armenian Americans.

While these high-level reforms and oversight measures are intended to ensure the overall stability and fairness of the U.S. banking system, Waters’ recent town hall is a step toward ensuring that, at least within her district, individuals — especially Black people who have traditionally been underserved by major banks — have sufficient access. With many of the bank executives at the meeting giving vague or noncommittal answers to Waters’ questions, it remains to be seen how quickly equitable access will become a reality. But with her track record, hopefully Waters will continue to call out the banks for their failures and pressure them into making real changes that benefit those who have gone without reliable access until now.