You mentioned the idea of a hit record. You are a hip-hop pioneer. So, how do you feel about the state of women in hip-hop today? It is still a male-dominated industry, but many female rappers are really having success, in and out of music.

MC Lyte: There’s not only room for one at the top. I think me and a bunch of others can dispel that. If we just allow ourselves to see the truth that there’s more than one, there are so many that are so different from one another and speak different languages, come from different places and, quite frankly, represent different types of people. I just think it’s up to those who are willing to take that on as a responsibility. We can shed some more light so that it won’t just be one.

I feel like there are so many great females representing different things. I saw an article that was written recently, and it was about how, in Houston, there are 22 female rappers who all have music out, who all have videos, who are really taking their craft and this business seriously. And that’s just Houston. Across the country and across the world, so many women have taken to the mic, and it’s all up to us who it is that we decide to listen to and who it is that we decide to follow.

So, I can’t blame anything mainstream because that’s what it is. It’s mainstream, and I don’t own it. So they get to do whatever they want to do with it. But in the meantime, if we want to show some love to Rapsody, Tierra Wack or Flo Milli, or to whoever it is that’s out there, including the acts who have achieved mainstream crossover success like Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and others. So, I think it’s important to show some love and admiration to those who may not necessarily be counted as mainstream.