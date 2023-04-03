Megan Thee Stallion has secured a “distribution and services” deal with Warner Music Group after parting ways with her former record label in October.
According to Billboard, the rapper’s partnership with the record label assists with distributing her upcoming music while she maintains full ownership of the project. She will also work alongside employees from 300 Entertainment and WMG.
The business collaboration comes just two months after Megan settled an ongoing battle with Carl Crawford, owner of 1501 Certified Entertainment. As Blavity reported, the Houston native claimed the record label owed her money, impaired album releases and put money aside to avoid paying her, according to court documents.
In October, the 28-year-old took to Instagram Live and announced she would use her money to fund her next project as an independent artist.
🎥| Megan Thee Stallion gives more insight into her upcoming album; says she’s funding it herself while trying to get out of her previous deal.
“This part of my album is definitely very much funded by Megan Thee Stallion because you know we trying to get off. … Y’all know what’s the tea,” she said on Instagram Live, according to Blavity. “But I have no label right now, and we’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pockets. So, the budget is coming from me. Motherf***ing Hot Girl Productions. The next s**t y’all about to see is all straight from Megan Thee Stallion. Megan Thee Stallion’s brain, Megan Thee Stallion’s wallet. We in my pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big one.”
She continued: “I’m so excited to be doing something for the first time independent since me and my momma.”
Megan’s next album will be the first time she has worked solo in years. She released Traumazine, the 18-track album, on Aug. 12, 2022, with features from Latto, Jhené Aiko, Pooh Shiesty, Lucky Daye, Future and more. The LP later reached RIAA Certified Gold status with several top-charting singles.