According to Billboard, the rapper’s partnership with the record label assists with distributing her upcoming music while she maintains full ownership of the project. She will also work alongside employees from 300 Entertainment and WMG.

The business collaboration comes just two months after Megan settled an ongoing battle with Carl Crawford, owner of 1501 Certified Entertainment. As Blavity reported, the Houston native claimed the record label owed her money, impaired album releases and put money aside to avoid paying her, according to court documents.

In October, the 28-year-old took to Instagram Live and announced she would use her money to fund her next project as an independent artist.