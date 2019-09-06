Mexico‘s oldest Black community is fighting to preserve its historic land. Costa Chica, the 250-mile land located along the Pacific Ocean, is home to more Afro-Mexicans than anywhere else in the nation.

In recent years, however, climate change has been making life difficult for the residents of Costa Chica. The historic region is now facing drought, which is causing cracks in the land and weakening the foundations of the village homes built from mud and sand.