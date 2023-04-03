Student at Booker T. Washington Senior High School in Miami went viral for posting videos of their prom outfits. The high schoolers celebrated the event by following a theme: “Once Upon a Time: Does the Shoe Fit,” as the New York Post reported.
In a video that was viewed nearly 7 million times, one duo is seen arriving dressed as Belle and Beast from Beauty and the Beast. One of the students is wearing a yellow gown with a giant rose while the other sported a blue suit with a realistic Beast mask.
“Hands down one of the best prom outfits,” someone commented under a TikTok video posted by Camilo Castro, a recent graduate of Booker T. Washington.
“How is there not a TLC show on these proms,” wrote another one.
Another video shows a duo arriving on a horse-drawn carriage, dressed as Cinderella and Prince Charming. Some other costumes included Jasmine and Aladdin, Little Red Riding Hood and the wolf, Tinker Bell and more.
“Got me ready to enroll at Booker T to repeat my 1998 senior year,” wrote a TikTok user under the video.