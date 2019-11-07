Missy Elliott is hitting the road for her first-ever headlining tour, and he’s enlisting some friends.

The rapper just announced her debut headline tour, titled “Out of this World — The Missy Elliott Experience.” The North American tour kicks off this summer, and will include Busta Rhymes, Ciara and Timbaland.

“This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts,’” Elliott said in a statement received by Blavity. “Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour.”

She continued, “Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!”

The Out of this World tour is produced by Live Nation in partnership with Mona Scott-Young, Elliott’s manager of many years and the CEO of Monami Entertainment.

Fans of Elliott around the country are in luck — the rapper is set to take her show to 24 cities, including Vancouver, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Brooklyn and more.

Of the tour, Scott-Young said in a statement, “Missy has always been an iconic groundbreaker and continuously pushes herself to be bolder and go where she has never been before — and surprisingly, one of those places is headlining her own tour! For decades, fans and peers worldwide have clamored for Missy to tour and they’re finally going to get what they’ve been asking for as she teams up with Ciara, Busta, and longtime partner-in-rhyme Timbaland, to deliver a start-to-finish, nonstop, high-octane, Out of this World concert experience. This will be one for the books, so trust me, you don’t want to miss it!”

Presale tickets will be available April 9, and general on-sale stubs will be available April 12.

Out of this World makes its debut at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on July 4, and wraps up in Rosemont, Illinois, at the Allstate Arena, on Aug. 22.