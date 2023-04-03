“Lift Every Voice and Sing” was written in 1900 by James Weldon Johnson and J. Rosamond Johnson. It was performed for the very first time that same year by 500 children at a segregated school in Florida to celebrate the anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. The song has also been the anthem of the NAACP for over a century.

“Cutting the song just sends the message that a few individuals’ discomfort outweighs the perspective and care and concern of minority students and others who don’t have the same beliefs as them,” Stephen Hershberger, a parent, told the news outlet. “Being a minority student is already a daunting task and dismissing the little representation that the minority students have in the school sort of reinforces the inherent racism in this country.”