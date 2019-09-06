Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka showed gratitude for the late Kobe Bryant as she reflected on her journey in tennis during the latest episode of Good Trouble With Nick Kyrgios. The 26-year-old tennis superstar recalled a candid conversation she had with Bryant.

“I remember when I first met him and we kind of sat and had, I don’t know, like hours, 3 hours maybe of a conversation,” Osaka told Nick Kyrgios. “And one of the things I always remember him telling me is, like the people around you are noise if that makes sense. Like if there’s news and media and whatever, like you’re a lion, and all of that are like the flies buzzing around the lion’s eyes and you only have to focus on your prey. I was like really inspired by that.”

On the contrary, Osaka also expressed doubt, admitting that she sometimes wonders if she disappointed Bryant.

“Sometimes, like when I sit and I think about my career, I feel a little sad because I’m like, I wonder if he’s kind of disappointed in me and how I handle things,” Osaka said. “But I think just trying to refocus on kind of being a lion and like, wanting your prey and wanting to strive and get better is something that hopefully I’m doing better at.”

“I think he would be proud of you, that’s for sure,” Kyrgios assured her.