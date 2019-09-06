Data from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau reveals that Navy Federal approved 48.5% of Black borrowers for a new conventional home purchase mortgage in 2022. In comparison, 77.1% of white borrowers were approved for the same type of loan. The disparity at Navy Federal marks the widest margin among the 50 lenders that produced the most mortgage loans in 2022.

The report also determined that the disparity still exists when comparing white borrowers with Black applicants who had similar incomes. Additionally, the research analyzed other factors such as debt-to-income ratio, property value, downpayment percentage and neighborhood characteristics. Despite the various variables, Black applicants were more than twice as likely to be denied. Navy Federal rejected about 3,700 Black applicants for home purchase in 2022.