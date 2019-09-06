North Carolina Central University head basketball coach LeVelle Moton is giving back to his hometown in a big way. Moton, who grew up in Raleigh, North Carolina, is moving forward with innovative ideas to provide affordable housing in his community. Working with some of the community’s most prominent organizations, Moton’s company, Raleigh Raised Development, has secured $8.3 million to build a development known as Cottages of Idlewild.

“It brings me profound relief,” Moton said, according to The News & Observer. “I’m a son of the Idlewild community. These neighborhoods hold rich histories.”