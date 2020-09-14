After the scheme was uncovered, Burkman and Wohl were ordered to contact the call’s recipients to inform them that the previous message contained false information. The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation also worked to fight the disinformation. Still, the robocall scheme had significant repercussions. As an example, the attorney general’s office cited one recipient of the call who said that he experienced “severe anxiety and distress and ultimately withdrew his voter registration” as a result of the disinformation. The $1 million fine assessed to Burkman and Wohl will be paid to the attorney general’s office, the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and victims who received the call; the amount can increase to $1.25 million if the payments are not made promptly.

The 5,500 calls made to New Yorkers by Wohl and Burkman’s fake organization were part of a larger national scheme; they are believed to have called 85,000 people throughout the United States. The pair have been punished in a variety of jurisdictions beyond New York. Burkman and Wohl were charged with election fraud in Michigan and Ohio in 2020; in the latter case, a judge sentenced them to hundreds of hours of community service registering voters. The Federal Communications Commission has also fined them $5 million for their robocalls. Before 2020, Wohl and Burkman were also involved in schemes to accuse Democrats of sexual misconduct falsely.

Although Burkman and Wohl have been extensively punished for their schemes, disinformation remains a concern, with Black communities being a particular target. Thus, authorities and voting advocates will likely stay on high alert for similar schemes as the 2024 election cycle continues.