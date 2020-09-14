During the signing ceremony, the Democratic governor spoke about the difficult truth of slavery in New York’s history, acknowledging, “Our state flourished from that slavery,” adding, “It’s not a beautiful story, but indeed it is the truth.” Having owned up to the legacy that slavery had in New York, Hochul went on to call on the state’s residents “to be the patriots and rebuke and not excuse our role in benefitting from the institution of slavery.”

The Rev. Al Sharpton was in attendance as Hochul signed the bill into law, telling those gathered, “You cannot heal unless you deal with the wounds” of slavery, adding that “This bill will put a commission together to be healing the wounds.” Sharpton touted the creation of the commission as a momentous development. “Only those that have seen people marginalized for even raising the issue can understand the historic significance of today,” he said.

The creation of the reparations commission comes at a key historical anniversary. As 1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones noted in a tweet, 2024 will mark the 400th anniversary of the beginning of slavery in what is now New York state.