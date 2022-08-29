Following Onakoya’s big victory, he shared his gratitude for the support, promising to put together a “proper” post later.

“Catching up on social media now and I’ve constantly fought back tears. Love you guys very much,” he wrote. “I’ll do a proper post when I find the right words to express all of the emotions I feel right now. Let me delve into this Jollof rice for now. It’s my first meal in almost 4 days. I had some food poisoning during the marathon so I couldn’t eat anything at all. Just water.”