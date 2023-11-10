We all want to do better—wake up earlier, stay on top of our goals, and move with purpose. But let’s be real. Sometimes it’s easier said than done. The good news, however, is that discipline, time management, and goal-setting are skills that can be developed and strengthened. Just ask Carmen Conway. With nearly 12 years of service in the U.S. Army, she has honed the art of structure, resilience and focus—not just in the field, but in everyday life. Whether it was getting back into Army shape after having her baby, studying for her master’s degree, or navigating major milestones, Carmen tapped into her Army training to accomplish her goals. “The Army doesn’t just teach you how to operate in uniform,” she says. “It gives you a foundation that transfers to everything—parenthood, career goals, relationships, time management, even the way you respond to stress and setbacks.”

Carmen has risen through the ranks, earned her Airborne Qualification and a Master’s in Supply Chain Management—all while being a wife to a fellow officer and a mother of three. We sat down with Carmen to get some of her best tips on starting new goals with a purpose, and how we can all incorporate these principles in our own lives. Here are a few gems that she shared:

1. The Power of Discipline

“Discipline isn’t just about following orders—it’s about setting a standard for yourself and sticking to it,” says Carmen. “It’s about making intentional choices, even when no one’s watching. That’s what builds real success.”

“It’s easy to say you’ll get up early and workout, or that you’ll stick to a budget, but what happens when you don’t feel like it?” she asks. “That’s where discipline takes over.”

But it hasn’t always been easy for her to lean on discipline. Before she’d really gotten settled into Army life, those routines weren’t there. “Prior to that point, [my life] was a little chaotic. I didn’t really have a set schedule,” Carmen explains. “I would just wake up and go about my day and whatever came with it. I would just take that head on, so it wasn’t a lot of structure to my life.” The Army taught her that structure breeds success. Whether it’s resisting the urge to procrastinate or maintaining composure in stressful situations, discipline has been her guiding force. And it’s something she believes anyone can cultivate, military or not.

2. Mastering Time Management

Time is a finite resource, and Carmen doesn’t waste it. “It’s all about backward planning,” she explains. “You start with your goal and work your way back, setting deadlines—or what we call ‘suspense dates’—to hold yourself accountable.” One example of backward planning in a real-life scenario came about when it was time for Carmen and her husband to renew their vows.

“Planning our 10-year vow renewal in New Orleans, LA was a big deal, and military training definitely helped with making it run smoothly,” she says. For the vow renewal, that meant working backwards to when vendors needed to be booked, invites sent, dress/tux fitted, vows written, and rehearsals scheduled. I had to create timelines for tasks, not just months but down to weeks or days. Army life teaches you that you have to plan for backups.”

Another major key based on her Army career? Remembering you can enlist some help. “You don’t do it all yourself,” Carmen says. “You assign roles like you would in a unit— maid of honor handles RSVPs, husband checks in with the officiant, and you lead the coordination effort.”

3. Prioritization Over Balance

According to Carmen, the idea of perfect balance is a myth. “One of the best pieces of advice I got was to stop trying to ‘balance’ everything and start prioritizing instead,” she says. “Think of a teeter-totter—something will always outweigh the other. And that’s okay.”

Rather than striving for equal distribution of energy across all aspects of life, she emphasizes the importance of setting clear priorities. “Some days, family comes first. Other days, work needs more of your focus. The key is knowing what’s non-negotiable and adjusting accordingly.”

Carmen believes in prioritizing tasks, tackling small ones immediately and carving out focused time for deep work. “If it takes less than five minutes, just do it,” she advises. “And set aside blocks of time where you eliminate distractions—your efficiency will skyrocket.”

For her, managing time effectively doesn’t only mean being productive—it also brings peace of mind.

4. Mental Resilience: The Key to Pushing Forward

Life throws challenges at everyone, but mental resilience determines who rises and who falters. For Carmen, faith and community are essential. “You can’t operate in both fear and faith,” she says. “I lean on God, my family and my mentors to stay grounded.”

She believes anyone can strengthen resilience by building strong support networks, practicing self-reflection and focusing on what’s within their control. “The military teaches you to take your ‘L’ and keep moving. Learn, adapt and stay mission-focused.” This is also where discipline and routine—one of Carmen’s go-to strategies—comes into play.

“You don’t hit goals by waiting for motivation,” she explains. “You get up, show up, and execute, regardless of how you feel. That’s 100% from the Army. I preach this to my kids, who are heavily involved in sports and 3rd & 4th grade scholars. When things get tough or boring, I lean into the structure I built to keep pushing forward.”

5. Planning with Intention

If there’s one daily habit Carmen swears by, it’s planning with purpose. “Before the chaos starts, know what your priorities are,” she says. “That way, no matter what distractions come up, you’ve already established what needs to get done.”

By bringing this level of structure and discipline into personal and professional life, anyone can make consistent progress toward their goals.

Resetting and recharging isn’t just about setting goals—it’s about having the discipline to follow through. Whether it’s time management, financial responsibility or mental resilience, Carmen’s Army-honed strategies offer a roadmap for success.

In addition to discipline and routine, Carmen also leans into the concept of adaptability under pressure and the values of leadership and accountability—skills she credits the Army for sharpening over time.

“The Army has also instilled in me the ability to ‘shakeback.’ When a plan doesn’t go 100%, you improvise. You stay calm, shift gears, and adjust timelines or methods without losing focus on the objective,” she explains. “One of my favorite quotes is, ‘It’s a minor setback for a major comeback!’”

Leadership and accountability are personal for Carmen, too. “My mom has and always will believe that I am a natural born leader,” she says. “Whether it’s a solo goal or a group effort, I take ownership. I am usually the one that takes charge of the planning for family trips or outings. It is also a good feeling to know that there’s full trust and confidence in you to get the job done. If something slips, it’s on me to fix it—not blame someone else.”

Take a page from Carmen’s playbook: Prioritize, stay disciplined, and build habits that serve your long-term success. Your future self will thank you.

