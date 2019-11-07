Normani‘s highly anticipated debut solo album, Dopamine, is only two weeks away. Ahead of the big release, the former Fifth Harmony vocalist dropped an already viral track, “Candy Paint,” written and produced by Normani alongside Brittanny “Starrah” Hazzard and Tommy Brown.

As Uproxx noted, Normani has been hinting at the track for a minute. With snippets that leaked dating back to 2022, the song was also featured in a campaign for Bose last summer and has recently been the subject of a TikTok dance challenge. The full version is just as attention-grabbing, with Normani showing off her vocal ability alongside an infectious and unexpected beat. “Candy Paint” sees the singer flaunting her starlet status while paying homage to her Houston roots.

“If you let me take him, you might never get him back/ I’m a baddie, and I don’t know how to act/ Booty candy painted with the diamond in the back,” Normani sings in the song’s chorus.

“Candy Paint” comes weeks after the 28-year-old released “1:59,” which features Gunna.

Fans of Normani know Dopamine has been years in the making. The singer started teasing the project in 2018, when Fifth Harmony announced their indefinite hiatus, and officially announced Dopamine (without sharing a release date) in February.

“For me, this upcoming album is not just about music coming out. It feels like a representation of everything I’ve gone through to get to this moment,” Normani told Who What Wear of the project at the time. “I know I needed time, experiences, and space coming out of [Fifth Harmony] in order to become the version of myself I needed to be. Without [all of that], I would not be able to exist within the creative space that I am in now. I would not be able to make the type of music I’m making now.”

Dopamine drops June 14 via RCA Records.