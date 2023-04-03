In a cover story for The Cut‘s April 2024 issue, the artist opened up about her experience being a part of Fifth Harmony. The girl group propelled her into global fame alongside Camila Cabello, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane.

Normani said the experience was traumatizing, and she likened it to a prison sentence.

“I didn’t want to be at the forefront. It wasn’t until later that I started feeling like a token,” she told the news outlet about how she felt after being told by X-Factor judges that she wasn’t ready for a solo career.

Normani started being the target of racism. She began receiving death threats and was being referred to as “Normonkey” after fans thought they sensed tensions between her and Cabello. Her mother, Andrea Hamilton, says she remembers seeing her “daughter’s face Photoshopped on bodies of people being whipped” on social media.