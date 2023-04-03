The Associated Press reported that Hochul had made the controversial comment on Monday alongside other business leaders at the Milken Institute Global Conference in California. She discussed how creating economic opportunities in artificial intelligence could help residents in low-income neighborhoods.

“Right now, we have young Black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word computer is. They don’t know, they don’t know these things,” Hochul said during the conference.

"Young black kids growing up in the Bronx who don't even know what the word 'computer' is," – New York Governor Kathy Hochul

The remark went unquestioned during the interview, prompting the governor to elaborate on her commitment to assisting communities of color with artificial intelligence technologies to combat social inequality.