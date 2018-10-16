How far would you go for love? For Shakira Patterson, she’s willing to go around the world and back—literally. Four days after saying “I do” to her husband Mark—a U.S. Army officer she met in grad school—Shakira was boarding a plane to Germany. No farewell tour. No time to second guess. Just love, luggage, and a leap of faith.

“I had no military background. I didn’t even know Mark was in ROTC when we started dating,” she laughs. “This wasn’t the plan, but it became the blessing.”

That first duty station overseas wasn’t just a relocation; it was a culture shock. New country. New language. No blueprint. Holidays with just the two of them. No family dinners or church services to anchor the season. But as many of us have learned, when you’re far from what you know, you start creating what you need. Shakira built a home out of unfamiliar soil and, in the process, found her voice.

From Deployment To Discovery

Long before the passport stamps and travel hacks, there was just a newlywed couple figuring it out in a foreign land. “By the time we came back to the States, we’d visited 18 countries,” she says after having been abroad from April 2012 through May 2015. “There’s no way I could’ve done that in my mid-twenties if we weren’t stationed in Europe.” Shakira and her family are currently stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

At that time, Shakira quickly discovered that Army life offered her rare access to experiences that many people only dream about. Shakira and Mark embraced that opportunity with open arms.

Now parents of four, they made a pact early on: wherever we go, we explore. Whether it’s cross-country road trips or camping under the Redwoods with their little ones along for the ride, they move like a family on a mission.

“You realize how small you are when you’re looking up at those trees,” she says, recalling that trip through the Pacific Northwest. “It humbles you. It centers you.”

World-Ready Kids

Shakira’s children have become seasoned travelers, often more flexible than the adults around them. “They’ve been on planes, trains, taxis—you name it,” she says. “Now they’re the ones asking where we’re headed next. My daughters are planning a trip to Paris and brainstorming how to fund it.”

That’s not just cute—it’s legacy.

“Resilience is in their bones,” she says. “They’ve switched schools mid-year, watched their house get packed up, said goodbye to friends over and over—and they still show up with grace.”

Army life, much like the broader cultural narrative with which many of us are familiar, is about making something out of transition, finding familiarity in the unfamiliar, and turning movement into meaning.

Joy, Faith & Quiet Strength

With her husband preparing for deployment and four kids depending on her, Shakira carves out peace before the world wakes up. Mornings are sacred: coffee in hand, Bible open, Wale’s “Ambitious Girl” playing softly.

“I’m grinding hard to build something that lasts—for my kids, for our legacy,” she says. “And in the middle of all this change, I’m holding on to strength, ambition and joy.”

Ask her how she manages to make it work. Preparation and prayer. And snacks. Lots of snacks.

“My busy bag is legendary,” she laughs. “Uno cards, coloring books, downloaded movies—it’s how we survive long flights and long waits.”

It’s that blend of strategy and spirit that makes her story so compelling: a woman who’s embraced every new opportunity Army life has offered—expanding her world and carrying it all with grace.

Making Any Place Feel Like Home

For Shakira, every new duty station is a blank canvas. “I don’t care if we’re somewhere for a month or two years—I’m putting pictures on the walls and cooking that first meal. That’s when it feels like home.”

She’s quick to acknowledge that not every assignment is dreamy. But her mindset is simple: joy travels with you.

“If your intention is to find adventure, you’ll find it. Whether it’s a tiny town or a big city, there’s always something to discover. You just have to be willing to look.”

Sharing the Journey: Occasions by Shakira

Recognizing that her experiences could help other families, Shakira launched her blog, Occasions by Shakira, on August 29th, 2018. What began during a deployment as a creative outlet has evolved into a go-to resource for parents seeking to turn everyday moments into something memorable.

From travel tips to intentional parenting hacks, Shakira offers practical inspiration rooted in real life. One of her most beloved creations—the Occasions Bin®—perfectly embodies this spirit.

Designed to sit right on your kitchen counter, each bin is thoughtfully curated with seasonal items to help families turn everyday moments—like movie nights or snack time—into something worth celebrating. It’s a joyful reminder to slow down, savor the season and create magic in the heart of your home.

Shakira’s commitment to intentional memory-making has earned her features in Parents, Southern Living, and Military Families Magazine—but more importantly, it’s helped other parents feel seen, supported and inspired.

A Life Well-Traveled, A Story Well-Told

Through every transition, she has found the beauty in building something lasting: connection, curiosity, and confidence that spans borders.

Because sometimes, the most unexpected paths become the most profound journeys.

And in Shakira’s case, that journey came with a uniform, a blog and a passport to adventure.

