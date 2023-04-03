Paula Patton celebrated her 48th birthday on Tuesday. Her son Julian, whom she shares with her ex-husband Robin Thicke, gave a live performance for the occasion. The 13-year-old took the stage and led a youth choir while they gave a rendition of “Lean On Me.”
Patton took to social media to share her son’s performance.
“This was the best birthday gift ever,” she captioned the video.
It isn’t the first time she celebrated Julian’s singing chops. She previously congratulated him on landing a role as Patrick Star in the SpongeBob SquarePants musical.
“I’m so proud of you, my bright shining star… Patrick Star in The SpongeBob Musical!” she captioned a video on Instagram.
Thicke also took to social media in June to congratulate his son on a live performance. Julian had covered Tyler The Creator’s 2017 single, “See You Again.”
“I still have water in my eyes and lump in my throat because I’m overwhelmed by your voice, spirit and talent,” his father wrote. “You and Peyton sound so great together. I am so impressed by you. That was an incredible performance at any age. My son Julian Fuego Thicke!!! Wow!”
Tyler The Creator commented on the boy’s rendition of the song.
“Super cool!” he wrote.
Patton and Thicke welcomed Julian in 2010 after getting married in 2005. They finalized their divorce in March 2015.