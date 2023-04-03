Thicke also took to social media in June to congratulate his son on a live performance. Julian had covered Tyler The Creator’s 2017 single, “See You Again.”

“I still have water in my eyes and lump in my throat because I’m overwhelmed by your voice, spirit and talent,” his father wrote. “You and Peyton sound so great together. I am so impressed by you. That was an incredible performance at any age. My son Julian Fuego Thicke!!! Wow!”

Tyler The Creator commented on the boy’s rendition of the song.

“Super cool!” he wrote.