Pharrell Williams, with his design, innovation, and lifestyle product company, Humanrace, is launching a limited-edition tennis-inspired apparel collection ahead of New York’s biggest tennis tournament: the U.S. Open.

The collection is in partnership with Evian. According to a press release, the capsule collection is the first installment of the partnership.

The Evian x Humanrace collection aims to celebrates tennis and its passionate fandom, while paying homage to New York City, its diversity, and the diversity of fans who come to the city from around the world for the tournament. Each piece is made from 100% natural fibers and made in the U.S., incorporating designs that work for those in the court, and those in the office. Expect a utilitarian touch in each design, one aligned with Williams signature flair and style.

Photo: Laura Jane Coulson

“Every piece in this line reflects my belief that being well is a lifestyle,” Williams said in a statement. “Water’s the essence of life, right? We can’t live without it. So it’s only natural for Humanrace and evian to come together for this collaboration. It’s all about celebrating what keeps us connected, mindful, and moving.”

Evian has been the U.S. Open’s official water for more than three decades, and expands that legacy in this partnership with Williams and Humanrace.

“When designing this collection, we applied the Humanrace lens to Pharrell’s imaginative playfulness and evian’s Live Young ethos,” Edward Robinson, Creative Director at Humanrace, explained in a statement. “Humanrace naturally aligns with sportsmanship—both strive towards the daily commitment to being well and a dedication to excellence. Through design, we crafted a collection that honors the global community at the intersection of sport, style, and innovation.”

The Evian x Humanrace will be available on Aug. 24 exclusively on Humanrace’s website. That same day, fans in New York City can be the first to snag the collection during a one-day-only shopping experience in Gansevoort Plaza.