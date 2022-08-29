Diane Amos is the original “queen of clean.” Since 1993, she has been the famous face associated with Pine-Sol. Amos portrayed the no-nonsense matriarch singing the praises of the cleaning product with her catchphrase, “That’s the power of Pine-Sol, baby!”

Throughout her tenure with the brand, the multi-talented comedian and actress has provided checklists and cleaning tips, helping millions keep their homes in top-tier condition.

Coinciding with Amos’ anniversary, Pine-Sol announced the launch of its new and improved line of Multi-Surface Cleaners. To celebrate Amos’ 30 years with Pine-Sol, Blavity spoke with Amos about her long-standing partnership with the brand.