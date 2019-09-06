South Carolina police have released a gruesome bodycam footage of two officers forcefully arresting a 13-year-old boy as he was selling flowers outside a Walmart store. The video shows officers Dante Ghi and Katherine Kirkland approaching the teen on April 1 at a Walmart location in Summerville, South Carolina, and asking him for his photo I.D. and business license. The 13-year-old is shown asking why he needs to show the documents.

“You’re getting ready to go to jail is why,” one of the officers replied.