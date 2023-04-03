Participants in the program receive $75,000 in seed funding for their businesses, along with mentorship from industry experts, weekly workshops, exclusive meetups, and networking opportunities.

During the event, the social entrepreneurs presented their organizations. They explained why they deserved additional funding for their initiatives to an audience of over 60 special guests and a panel of judges, which included members of the Adidas leadership team, key business partners, and other community leaders.

To emphasize diversity within the program, Adidas selected eight BIPOC entrepreneurs from Portland, Oregon, for the 2023-2024 graduating class.

Learn more about the entrepreneurs and their programs, via the official descriptions, below: