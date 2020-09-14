The president’s commencement address comes as protests over the war in Gaza engulf many college campuses. In December, Congress grilled the presidents of Harvard, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Pennsylvania on accusations that they failed to contain antisemitism as pro-Palestine and anti-Israel protests grew on their campuses. Claudine Gay, Harvard’s first Black president, resigned after backlash against her congressional testimony, which was combined with accusations of plagiarism made by right-wing opponents of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Since then, protests have continued to grow and spread across campuses, and tensions have increased. Police have controversially arrested student protestors on Columbia, New York University and Yale campuses. Biden recently told reporters that “I condemn the antisemitic protests” on college campuses, adding, “That’s why I set up a program to deal with that. I also condemn those who don’t understand what’s going on with the Palestinians.”

As long as the conflict in Gaza continues and the United States maintains its support for Israel, the Biden administration will continue to see protests and anger from Black voters, college students, American Muslims and various groups unhappy with these policies. Biden’s visit to Morehouse will likely spark sustained controversy and protests.