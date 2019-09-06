Nagbe said it has been a long recovery journey for her son, who sustained a traumatic brain injury. He is heading to college to study engineering and has struggled with school since the shooting.

“That’s why I feel bad for him,” she said. “But he doesn’t see that there has been a shift in his mental capacity. It’s not that he’s less smarter, it’s just that when the brain wants to heal, the brain wants to heal. It focuses everything on that healing.”