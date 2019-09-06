Raven-Symoné was dealing with a mix of emotions on her 38th birthday as she shared via Instagram that her younger brother, Blaize Pearman, died after a two-year battle with colon cancer.

“Thank you the all the love yesterday. It was felt beyond,” the former Disney star captioned her video clip on Dec. 11. “Hard to fully celebrate knowing that I’m here and he is not. More on Dec. 16.”