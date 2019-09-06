Raven-Symoné was dealing with a mix of emotions on her 38th birthday as she shared via Instagram that her younger brother, Blaize Pearman, died after a two-year battle with colon cancer.
“Thank you the all the love yesterday. It was felt beyond,” the former Disney star captioned her video clip on Dec. 11. “Hard to fully celebrate knowing that I’m here and he is not. More on Dec. 16.”
The 38-year-old star said the past few weeks have been up and down.
“He’s in a better place now, he’s loved and missed,” she said. “And the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body and mind and my family have been a roller coaster.”
Despite the tragedy, Raven is planning to celebrate a memorable birthday for her brother.
“His birthday is Dec. 16 and forever will be,” she said. “I love you, guys. My family on Instagram, my family at home and my family and friends. You guys have been such an amazing support system and I love you all.”
According to People, Raven and Pearman are the only children of their parents Lydia Gaulden and Christopher B. Pearman. Pearman has shown up at several public events through the years to support his sister. The duo attended the Los Angeles premiere of Raven’s Dr. Dolittle 2 film in 2001. Pearman also attended the 2002 NAACP Image Awards after his sister was nominated for Outstanding Youth Actor/Actress for her role in Dr. Dolittle 2.
“You know you getting old, when you are sleeping and there are free drinks to be had!!! Happy Birthday @ravensymone embarrassing photos are the best!!!” he wrote on Instagram in 2019, posting a photo of himself sipping a beverage alongside Raven, who was sound asleep.
Raven expressed optimism about heading into 2024 despite losing her brother.
“Have a wonderful holiday season,” she said. “I’ll see you in the new year with some new s**t.”