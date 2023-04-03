On Thursday, Raven shared a clip of the pair sitting side-by-side on her TikTok account, addressing the negative comments and online bullying against Maday and how she felt about it, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“I’m here with Miranda, my wife, to tell you to stop it in the comments and stop with the death threats in her DMs,” Raven said in the nearly two-minute clip. “It is disrespectful to her and in turn disrespectful to me. Stop it.”

@ravensymone Please stop with the death threats and miss information about @miranda v. pm. Its grown to a place that is completely disrespectful and out of control. Haters will hate and by all means do you boo boo HOWEVER do not spread lies and threaten my wife, marriage, or her character. I chose her and all of her…. Stop. ♬ original sound – ravensymone

Maday, 36, also chimed in, stating that the recent hate she has received from others has “really become wild.” She then clarified comments she had made about being unfamiliar with Raven’s career before the two got together.