This Dallas-Fort Worth resident’s passion for entrepreneurship, community and socializing were some of the ingredients that birthed her new cocktail lounge, which is helping revitalize her neighborhood.
LoLecia Day became a teacher soon after becoming a mom because it was a job that easily aligned with her kids’ schedules throughout the year, allowing her to be heavily involved in their childhood, D Magazine reported. After serving others for decades, she put herself first for a change. In December 2022, she turned a long-term passion into a fruitful business and opened Day Drink Wine & Cocktail Lounge, aka Day Drink Lounge, around 15-18 minutes from downtown Dallas. Although the 53-year-old was still an AP English teacher during this time, she pushed forward despite lacking experience in the restaurant industry.
“I married my first husband and stayed in Paris [Texas] because that was my husband’s plan,” she admitted in an interview with D Magazine. “I became a teacher because we had two children and I wanted a job that would allow me summers off to spend with them. My son and daughter both moved away from Dallas a few years ago. I almost left with my daughter because I wanted a fresh start, but then I realized that all of my life I’ve made myself available to other people. This time I wanted to show up for myself. Do something just for me.”
After balancing her day job and the responsibilities of managing a bar, the entrepreneur recently retired after 30 years of working in education. She wasn’t nervous about becoming a full-time business owner because she had already run a successful venture. When she lived in Paris, she opened a lingerie boutique that supplied sexy undergarments for plus-size women and others who struggled to find clothing that fit their shape like her.
“Living in a small town when my kids were younger, people thought I was crazy for opening a lingerie boutique,” Day said. “But I wanted to wear pretty things, and I couldn’t find it in any stores, so I opened my shop, and it was successful.”
Since people in the Duncanville community don’t want to always hang out or go to a bar or nightclub in the inner city, Day thought her lounge could be the perfect way to help spice up the nightlife in the South Dallas area. Offering a unique blend of alcoholic beverage blends, light bites and a welcoming environment, Day Drink Lounge provides customers with the necessities needed for a fun night out on the town.
Along with Day Drink Lounge, nearby businesses like Soul Circles Pizza Kitchen, Alfonso’s Breakfast Burritos and Brunchaholics in DeSoto, are helping to bring some new flair and vibes to the area. To truly make an impact in her city, she will soon be taking on the role of assistant director of economic development for the City of Duncanville as they continue to create more economic opportunities for community members.
“The mistake a lot of people make is dreaming about what they want to do with their lives,” she said. “I believe in putting action behind my goals. I manifested the life I wanted, and I hope other people are inspired and know that they can too.”