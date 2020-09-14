Earlier this year, former New York City mayor and Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani was found by a judge to be liable for defamation for lies he spread about two Black women who served as election workers in Georgia in 2020. This week, the trial has moved to the damages phase, as testimony by the women and experts could lead to Giuliani having to pay tens of millions.
The case against Giuliani stems from a set of conspiracy theories that he and other allies of former President Donald Trump spread about the Georgia election, which Trump has continuously lied about since losing to Joe Biden. As the Trump camp spread false claims of election rigging, they focused on two Black election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss, accusing them without evidence of falsifying votes.
Ruby Freeman, one of two Georgia poll workers who sued Rudy Giuliani for defaming them after the 2020 election, recounted a slew of horrifying emails in federal court Wednesday, including emails where election deniers threatened to lynch her. https://t.co/5306SxBuEm
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 13, 2023
For example, in one public comment that combines conspiracy theory with racist dog-whistling, Giuliani accused Freeman and Moss of “surreptitiously passing around USB ports as if they’re vials of heroin or cocaine” and accused them of “still walking around Georgia lying.” In reality, the object being passed was a ginger mint.
Here's the clip. “Passing around USB ports like they were vials of heroin or cocaine.” pic.twitter.com/9xN6aexjlJ
— Brendan Keefe – Atlanta News First (@BrendanKeefe) December 10, 2020
In August, a federal judge found Giuliani liable for defamation in the case after Giuliani refused to cooperate in the discovery portion of the trial, during which the parties in a lawsuit are required to turn over documents and other information relating to the dispute. With the case being decided in favor of Freeman and Moss, the current trial is to determine how much money Giuliani will owe them for the damage inflicted on their lives. Lawyers for the two women are seeking up to $43 million from Giuliani, while his lawyers say that a judgment of that size would send him into financial ruin.
The amount of the final judgment will be based on how much harm the judge concludes was suffered by Freeman and Moss based on testimony and evidence being presented in court. This includes various threats that ultimately drove the two out of their jobs and away from their homes, causing them to live in constant fear. One person sent a message to Freeman that said, “We’re going to burn all those n***** clothes you had … and your daughter she’s a f***ing whore. … It’s all over the internet,” The Washington Post reported. Other messages threatened to hang them or simply harangued them with repeated racial slurs. In all, the Post reported that the women’s lawyers claim that there were “hundreds of thousands” of messages or stories disseminated about Freeman and Moss after they were falsely accused of election rigging.
Meanwhile, Giuliani continues to spread lies about Freeman and Moss. On Monday, after the first day of the damages trial, Giuliani told reporters outside the court that the two women “were engaged in changing votes,” ABC News reported. On Tuesday, the judge in the case pointed out that these comments could open up Giuliani to yet another defamation lawsuit. And Giuliani, along with Trump and over a dozen other associates, have also been criminally charged with a variety of counts related to a conspiracy to overturn the election results in Georgia, including actions taken to harass or intimidate Moss.
In short, Giuliani is in serious legal trouble, and his ongoing words and actions appear to be making things worse for him. His legal woes, however, may finally mean that Freeman and Moss get some measure of justice after spending years in fear and having their lives upended.