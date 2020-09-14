The case against Giuliani stems from a set of conspiracy theories that he and other allies of former President Donald Trump spread about the Georgia election, which Trump has continuously lied about since losing to Joe Biden. As the Trump camp spread false claims of election rigging, they focused on two Black election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss, accusing them without evidence of falsifying votes.

Ruby Freeman, one of two Georgia poll workers who sued Rudy Giuliani for defaming them after the 2020 election, recounted a slew of horrifying emails in federal court Wednesday, including emails where election deniers threatened to lynch her. https://t.co/5306SxBuEm — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 13, 2023

For example, in one public comment that combines conspiracy theory with racist dog-whistling, Giuliani accused Freeman and Moss of “surreptitiously passing around USB ports as if they’re vials of heroin or cocaine” and accused them of “still walking around Georgia lying.” In reality, the object being passed was a ginger mint.

Here's the clip. “Passing around USB ports like they were vials of heroin or cocaine.” pic.twitter.com/9xN6aexjlJ — Brendan Keefe – Atlanta News First (@BrendanKeefe) December 10, 2020

In August, a federal judge found Giuliani liable for defamation in the case after Giuliani refused to cooperate in the discovery portion of the trial, during which the parties in a lawsuit are required to turn over documents and other information relating to the dispute. With the case being decided in favor of Freeman and Moss, the current trial is to determine how much money Giuliani will owe them for the damage inflicted on their lives. Lawyers for the two women are seeking up to $43 million from Giuliani, while his lawyers say that a judgment of that size would send him into financial ruin.