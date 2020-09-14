Once the judgment has been formally entered, Freeman and Moss will be able to take measures to collect from Giuliani, including garnishing any wages he earns or going after property he owns. Giuliani, who had previously argued through his attorneys that a large judgment would ruin him financially, has pledged to file an appeal to Friday’s ruling, which could delay a payout for some time. While Giuliani has failed to provide the court with documents that would help to determine his net worth, it is possible that he will declare bankruptcy due to this and other legal cases facing him, but a bankruptcy ruling would not wipe out the debt he has now been ordered to pay due to the ruling that he intentionally caused Freeman and Moss harm. During and after the trial, Giuliani has continued to make false claims against Freeman and Moss, which the judge in this case has indicated could open him up to another lawsuit for further defamation.

On Monday, the judge’s warning panned out, as Freeman and Moss filed a new lawsuit seeking additional damages and an injunction to stop Giuliani from making additional defamatory statements.

As Giuliani continues to face additional legal trouble, including criminal charges in Georgia, Freeman and Moss are one step closer to having the resources to put their lives back together. And the verdict may send a strong message to others who would use lies and conspiracy theories to push their political agendas.