The disappearance and murder of a Milwaukee teenager is drawing comparisons a 2021 death that took social media by storm.
A recent discovery of body limb was a necessary clue that helped police capture the man allegedly behind the disappearance of Sade Robinson, a Black Milwaukee teenager who was reported missing on April 2, 2024.
Cellphone data and video footage helped local authorities find DNA evidence that connected Maxwell Anderson to what has now been deemed a murder case. The 33-year-old, whose criminal history includes charges of disorderly conduct, domestic abuse, intimidating a witness, criminal damage to property, DUI and driving with a suspended license, is currently being held behind bars, according to a report from CBS 58.
He’s been charged with “first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and arson of property other than a building,” CBS 58 reported.
A criminal complaint revealed that Anderson and Robinson met each other for the first time on a date at Twisted Fisherman seafood restaurant on Canal Street on April 1. Surveillance cameras captured the pair getting to know each other over a meal from approximately 5:30 p.m. until a little before 6:30 p.m. Officers leading the case used Life360, a family location safety app, in efforts to track down Robinson’s location.
The data found that the phone traveled from the restaurant to a bar called Duke’s on Water and later near Anderson’s residence, where tracking halted until the early morning when the location moved to Warnimont Park between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.
Nearly 48 hours later, Anderson was pulled over during a routine traffic stop and taken into custody after the clothing he was seen wearing in the surveillance footage of him leaving the crime scene was found in his car.
Once a warrant was approved to search the criminal’s home, blood was found on some furniture and the walls of his home, along with gasoline containers, according to CBS 58.
Police, Robinson’s family and local volunteers are still searching for the rest of the victim’s remains. The teen’s cousin said Robinson’s relatives have felt like the authorities aren’t doing enough, according to TMJ4.
“It’s a little sad because it feels like we don’t really have their help right now,” Keyiana told the NBC affiliate.
This case naturally draws comparisons to Lauren Smith-Fields‘ case in Connecticut as both women went on dates with white men that ended in their deaths. Smith-Fields’ 2021 death was ruled an accidental overdose, though skepticism has remained in the years following as many believe there is more to the story.
RIP Sade Robinson & RIP Lauren Smith Fields. Unfortunately Lauren’s murder is still not in prison for her murder. https://t.co/F2qLvENFDo pic.twitter.com/YjbPKFcjvp
— Jordinè. 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@Sirforde_Vol2) April 13, 2024
As the investigation continues, a GoFundMe account was created by Robinson’s family to help cover funeral costs. So far, they have raised nearly $43,000, surpassing their $30,000 goal.
“We are deeply saddened to share the tragic disappearance of Sade Carleena Robinson, a bright 19-year-old soul from Vicksburg, MS who was born on May 10, 2004,” the fundraising page said in remembrance of the young woman. “Sade was a loving daughter, a cherished sister, and a dear friend to many. She was on the brink of graduating from MATC and had a promising future ahead in criminal justice, however that was cut short when she went missing suddenly on Tuesday, April 2nd.”
It continued, “The pain of losing Sade has left a void in the hearts of her family, especially her grieving mother and little sister, along with other relatives, friends, and the entire community who loved and supported her. As we come together to honor Sade’s memory, we aim to provide her with the dignified farewell she deserves.”