Sainted has convincingly proven to everyone that they’re not a gospel choir and don’t sing hymns in church every Sunday. Instead, they are a group of soulful singers led by DJ Fannie Mae and Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dennis Reed Jr., delving “deep into the Southern church kid’s world through music, cultural appreciation, fashion, and art,” according to the choir’s website.

Earlier this year, Sainted became widely known nationwide when they made it to the finals on NBC’s America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League. As part of Simon Cowell’s dream team, Sainted earned the golden buzzer on AGT for an unbelievable performance and rendition of “Purple Rain” by Prince, NBC News reported.