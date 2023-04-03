If you’ve ever found yourself captivated by the soulful harmonies and electrifying energy of Charlotte, North Carolina’s Sainted Trap Choir, chances are you’ve witnessed their mesmerizing performances on television before. Comprising over 25 members, the dynamic group has made an unforgettable impression on viewers, infusing gospel roots with a contemporary hip-hop flair.
Sainted has convincingly proven to everyone that they’re not a gospel choir and don’t sing hymns in church every Sunday. Instead, they are a group of soulful singers led by DJ Fannie Mae and Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dennis Reed Jr., delving “deep into the Southern church kid’s world through music, cultural appreciation, fashion, and art,” according to the choir’s website.
Earlier this year, Sainted became widely known nationwide when they made it to the finals on NBC’s America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League. As part of Simon Cowell’s dream team, Sainted earned the golden buzzer on AGT for an unbelievable performance and rendition of “Purple Rain” by Prince, NBC News reported.
Sainted wowed the judges and audience in the finale with their rendition of Madonna’s classic ’80s hit “Like a Prayer.” Despite the overwhelming response to their performance, they ultimately secured fourth place in the competition series.
Sainted also marked another significant milestone in their remarkable journey. On Feb. 11, the choir performed alongside R&B singer Andra Day as she sang the gospel classic “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas.
“Still riding high from our unforgettable Super Bowl performance with @andradaymusic singing ‘Lift Every Voice’! 🎤🏈 Major love and gratitude to the man and legend behind it all, @AdamBlackstone, for making this dream a reality. 🙌🏽major love to @saintedtrapchoir @agt ✨ #SuperBowlMagic #LiftEveryVoice #gratefulheart,” Reed Jr. wrote in the caption of an Instagram post shared to his account.
WCNC reported that Reed was part of another group in 2011 called Inspire the Fire and competed in America’s Got Talent. Despite being sent home early in the competition, Reed Jr. was grateful for the experience.
“It was life changing, but nothing in me wanted to do it again,” Reed told the outlet. “Except when I got a call from one of the AGT producers.”
Nearly a decade later, in 2020, the Sainted Trap Choir was founded.
Alongside Reed and Mae is the group’s head choreographer, Frenchiee Corpening, who revealed that she met him when she was 16. Since then, she’s been making magic with Sainted, as they first appeared on everyone’s radar when they appeared on AGT in 2023.
Sainted has ambitious goals for what they aim to achieve, both onstage and off.
“We want to do ours, we want to do a Vegas residency, we want to travel, and we want to be able to do this for a living,” Reed said, per WCNC.
Sainted Trap Choir is set to perform at Blavity's House Party Festival in Nashville on June 14 and 15.
Others scheduled to perform at the festival are Lil Wayne, Monica, Victoria Monét, BLXST and more.
Get tickets and find out more about what’s going down at the festival at blavityhouseparty.com