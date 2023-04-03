Phillips is one of the rare gymnasts to be out in the NCAA. He decided to come out as bisexual last summer to inspire others to openly live their truth.

“I choose to be a lighthouse for those younger than me but also those next to me who aren’t ready to come out and live their lives on this lit-up stage,” he told Nebraska Today, his university’s news publication. “Being a positive role model is so important in this way. It’s representation, and it’s a signal that it’s OK to be yourself. It’s OK to step into these spaces being as authentically you as you can be.”

“It’s so, so important to be a positive influence in this world that currently has lots of intolerance and ignorance producing hateful actions,” he added. “I am the only out male athlete at Nebraska, and it’s lonely and isolating at times. But I think back to what if younger me saw me? How secure and hopeful he would be in himself if he saw an out male athlete being so involved and having a prominent role in all athletics and athletic-related departments.”