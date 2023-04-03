“‘NANi’ isn’t just a track; it’s the soundtrack to a good time,” the two-time Grammy nominee said in a statement obtained by Vibe.

“This track def gives MAIN CHARACTER energy! <3 This single has been a labor of love, and it’s just the beginning. I’ve been working on this new music for a while, and I’m excited to share more of this journey with you,” she added.

In addition to releasing new music, Saweetie has been honing her acting skills, making a return to the small screen in the latest season of BMF. She opened up about her role, expressing how her character Keeya resonated with her on a personal level.

“I definitely was the girl who had a whole bunch of cousins, a whole bunch of uncles,” she said in an interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act. “I just feel like I tapped into my childhood to pull more essence of Keeya on camera. I definitely could relate to the character too because I grew up playing sports and being like the baby girl of the family, so I feel like I related to this character a lot.”