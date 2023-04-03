When it comes to delivering infectious party tracks, Saweetie never disappoints. With her latest single, “NANi,” inspired by Lady Gaga, the “My Type” rapper unveils a vibrant pool-party-themed music video directed by Chandler Lass just in time for the summer.
Complex reported that Saweetie, 30, drew inspiration from the “Just Dance” singer’s 2011 interview, during which Gaga shared how hectic her life as a performer had been.
“Like plane, Sprintеr, glam, to the club/ Back door, section, shots, another club/ Two shows, one night, what’s that? A hundred-plus/ Whole room full of bad b***hes, it’s a lot of us,” Saweetie raps in the pre-hook.
The feel-good track, produced by Jean-Baptiste, Karl Rubin, Shawn Wasabi, Ryland Blackington and Ryan Buendia, is something of which Saweetie is extremely proud and discussed ahead of the release of “NANi” on Friday.
“‘NANi’ isn’t just a track; it’s the soundtrack to a good time,” the two-time Grammy nominee said in a statement obtained by Vibe.
“This track def gives MAIN CHARACTER energy! <3 This single has been a labor of love, and it’s just the beginning. I’ve been working on this new music for a while, and I’m excited to share more of this journey with you,” she added.
In addition to releasing new music, Saweetie has been honing her acting skills, making a return to the small screen in the latest season of BMF. She opened up about her role, expressing how her character Keeya resonated with her on a personal level.
“I definitely was the girl who had a whole bunch of cousins, a whole bunch of uncles,” she said in an interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act. “I just feel like I tapped into my childhood to pull more essence of Keeya on camera. I definitely could relate to the character too because I grew up playing sports and being like the baby girl of the family, so I feel like I related to this character a lot.”