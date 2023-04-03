According to The Athletic, the 6-foot-3 combo guard disclosed his decision on April 19 during a 247 Sports livestream with his father and sister Sophia. Despite having several options, including the University of California, Berkeley, Stanford University, the University of Florida, and Texas A&M, Justin has confirmed he will join the Wolverines this fall.

The moment 4⭐️ guard Justin Pippen made it official! He's committed to @umichbball and he broke it down with @TravisBranham_. 〽️ "They see me coming in as a player that can impact the floor right away, so I'm excited to get to work." pic.twitter.com/jiujBeVYv8 — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 19, 2024

“The coaches were great to me,” Pippen said. “They showed me a lot of hospitality. They gave me really good pitches. They see me coming in as a player who can impact the floor right away.”