Sheetz Inc., the convenience store chain with over 700 locations across six states, is facing a lawsuit from The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The EEOC, an independent agency that strives to protect employees from workplace discrimination, said Sheetz has been applying unlawful hiring practices since at least 2015.

According to the agency, Black job applicants were denied employment at a rate of 14.5%, with the company telling them they failed the screening test. Additionally, multiracial job seekers have been denied from the company at a rate of 13.5% and Native Americans are turned away at a rate of 13%, The Associated Press reported.

The EEOC’s lawsuit, filed in a Baltimore federal court on April 17, adds that fewer than 8% of white applicants were denied a job.