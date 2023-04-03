“America hates me. The world is going to hate me. I can only see what they’re saying on Twitter right now,” she thought after withdrawing from the competition.

“If I could’ve gotten on a plane and flown home, I would’ve done it,” she added. “I thought I was going to be banned from America, ’cause that’s what they tell you: ‘Don’t come back if not gold. Gold or bust. Don’t come back.’”