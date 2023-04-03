TruBlu Legacy draws its name from Spelman’s iconic blue hue and its founders’ deep ties to the college. Established in 2022 by Spelman alumnae Kai Waller (2019) and her mother Rhonda Waller (1991), along with Joslyn Jackson (1996) and her daughter Lauren Jackson (2024), the brand represents a legacy of connection and pride.

With a vision to unite HBCU alums, current students and friends, TruBlu Legacy offers products that exude uniqueness. The brand plans to expand by partnering with other HBCUs like Clark Atlanta University, Florida A&M University, North Carolina A&T State University and Tennessee State University in fall 2024.