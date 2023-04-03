A group of Spelman College alumnae has introduced an upscale accessories line set to revolutionize HBCU fashion.
According to a news release, TruBlu Legacy offers a selection of luxury items, ranging from handbags to scarves and ties, paying homage to HBCU traditions with intricate designs. Inspired by Spelman’s ‘True Blue’ spirit, the name reflects an unwavering commitment to sisterhood and college ideals. The online retail brand aims to celebrate legacy and collegiate experiences with pride and purpose, featuring products from esteemed institutions like Spelman, Morehouse College, Howard University and Tuskegee University.
TruBlu Legacy draws its name from Spelman’s iconic blue hue and its founders’ deep ties to the college. Established in 2022 by Spelman alumnae Kai Waller (2019) and her mother Rhonda Waller (1991), along with Joslyn Jackson (1996) and her daughter Lauren Jackson (2024), the brand represents a legacy of connection and pride.
With a vision to unite HBCU alums, current students and friends, TruBlu Legacy offers products that exude uniqueness. The brand plans to expand by partnering with other HBCUs like Clark Atlanta University, Florida A&M University, North Carolina A&T State University and Tennessee State University in fall 2024.
TruBlu Legacy is dedicated to honoring HBCU heritage by creating high-quality accessories that capture the essence of sisterhood and commitment.
“We are an esoteric boutique catering to fashionable customers who love their HBCUs. So, if you know, you know,“ Kai Waller said in a news release statement.
“We deliberately tie unique details related to each school when naming our products signaling a familiar exclusivity that would be immediately recognized and understood by those who have a relationship with that school,” Rhonda Waller emphasized the collective pride of TruBlu’s products.
Joslyn Jackson echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that TruBlu Legacy’s products will stand out from other companies’ offerings.
“Our products are not typical college paraphernalia. They are intended to be appropriate in professional and fashionable settings. We enjoy when our customers send us photos of their bags in courtrooms and as they stroll through the fashionable streets of Paris. We want to continue to elevate HBCU paraphernalia so that our customers can show their HBCU pride regardless of where they are,” she said.