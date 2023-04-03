A prominent YouTuber is going viral for performing Kendrick Lamar‘s Drake diss, Not Like Us… in Toronto!
On Monday, Steezy Kane chose to roam the streets of Toronto for a public and spontaneous performance of Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us.”
As the latest installment from Kendrick Lamar’s five-track diss package, “Not Like Us” has garnered significant global attention and has reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Randomly traversing the streets of Toronto, Kane walks around in the provocative viral clip, singing and rapping along to the track in broad daylight to nearby pedestrians. In the process, the reactions from onlookers range from dismayed to indifferent to hype.
Toward the end of the video, Kane passes out roses to people on the street, asking them to choose between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.
In the moment’s aftermath, X (formerly Twitter) users have been in a frenzy over the wandering excursion.
“As far as I’m concerned, this is the music video,” one said.
“He was eating the beat like KFC chicken,” another tweeted.
The video has amassed over 1.2 million views on YouTube. Kane, a native of Austin, Texas, has expressed his aspirations for Kendrick to see the video. He has used this to reaffirm his career ambitions as a filmmaker.
“I know Kendrick seen the video 🤣,” Kane tweeted. “For any new people here who don’t know who I am, just wanna let y’all know that film/tv is where I’m heading. This YouTube goofy s**t is fun for now, but a filmmaker is what I am at my core — don’t forget that.”
In promoting your career, creating a viral moment of this nature is second to none.