On Tuesday, Wendy Davis shared a side-by-side video of herself on TikTok watching the clip. She thanked everyone who keeps her “relevant” and said she enjoys watching it whenever someone shares it on social media.

“Hey, y’all, it’s me, Wendy!“ she said in the 17-second video. “The lady in the blue dress on The Steve Harvey Show. Thank you all for keeping me relevant, and keeping it going viral; I really appreciate it, and I love y’all.“

The clip amassed over 792,700 views on TikTok, with many users happy to see Davis on the video-sharing platform.