In the end, Lee’s stance on Israel and Gaza did not hurt her in the primary. The pro-Israel lobbying groups, which spent millions of dollars opposing Lee in her 2022 race, decided not to back her primary opponent this time. These groups may oppose other Democrats who are critical of Israel. With other members of the Squad facing primary challenges later this year, Lee’s victory was seen as a test of whether the progressives’ stances, including opposition to the war in Gaza, would resonate with voters. Meanwhile, Democrats who support Israel’s efforts, including President Joe Biden, have been faced with criticisms and protests that could hurt their chances in November.

As events continue to unfold in the Middle East, it remains to be seen if more Democrats will follow the lead of Lee and adopt her calls for a ceasefire and other actions in the current conflict in Gaza. Lee’s strong performance against a moderate challenger gives evidence to the idea that a progressive stance will perform strongly in crucial swing states like Pennsylvania.