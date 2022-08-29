Country music now has mixtapes thanks to Tanner Adell, who is carving her lane in the genre by blurring the lines that once defined it.

“I’ve always just been a country girl,” Adell told Blavity.

Growing up between Los Angeles and Wyoming exposed the artist to various music types.

“There was a long time where I felt I tried to pick one over the other, and ultimately, the only way I could be fully authentic to myself was by really doing both at the same time,” she said. “It has turned into kind of my own lane of pop, hip hop and country, which has been very different from the pattern that we’ve seen from female country singers.”

Her single “Buckle Bunny” showcases the singer’s eclectic style and has become a massive hit — and the meaning behind the song made it even more enjoyable.

“It’s basically a slut… And I always thought it was a cute word. I was like, ‘We’re not losing this,'” Adell joked.